Wilmetta M. Spier June 27, 1921 - July 10, 2019

Wilmetta M. Spier, 98, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Wilmetta was born June 27, 1921, in Maywood, Illinois. She worked as a legal secretary for many years in Chicago.
Wilmetta was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and Circle 6 of the church.
Wilmetta was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Angelina C. Spier.
Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, La Porte, Indiana. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Pastor Ronald A. Brauer will officiate. Burial will follow in Pine Lake Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 111 Kingsbury Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
