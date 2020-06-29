Wilma M. Loniewski, 95, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Root Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pine Lake Cemetery in La Porte, Indiana. Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home.