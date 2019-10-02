Wilma Louise Long March 23, 1940 - Oct. 1, 2019

Wilma Louise Long, 79, of Walkerton (Fish Lake), passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Hamilton Grove, New Carlisle.
She was born March 23, 1940, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, to Ernest and Doris (Cudd) Robinson.
Wilma attended Muessel Elementary School and graduated in 1959 from South Bend Central High School. She was an ordained minister and heavily active in her church, Fish Lake Community Church. Wilma would often fill in as Pastor at her church when needed. Wilma loved her family and friends and she enjoyed family gatherings.
On Dec. 7, 1959, in South Bend, Indiana, she married James Patrick Long Sr., who preceded her in death Aug. 5, 2018.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; one son, James Long Jr.; one daughter, Lesia Long Patterson; two brothers, Eugene and Orville Robinson; one sister, Dorothy Robinson Hazelton; and one grandson, Joshua Patterson.
Surviving are her son, Todd (Kelly) Long of La Porte; two brothers, Bill Robinson of Winter Haven, Florida and Larry (Kay) Robinson of Maumelle, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Jared Long, Brennen Long, Amie Patterson, Stefanie (Sy) Patterson Yu, Kelsie Long and Joshua Long; and two great-grandchildren, Serenity Patterson and Leilani Patterson Yu.
A funeral celebrating her life will be held at noon, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100. Visitation and viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery, Mill Creek.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.