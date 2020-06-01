Wilma A. Dwight, age 99, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Wilma was born March 16, 1921 to Edward and Eva (nee:Head) Torguson in Pierpont, South Dakota. On Sept. 24, 1944, she married Harry E. Dwight in Pierpont.
Wilma is survived by her children: Craig M. (Pam) Dwight of La Porte, Indiana, Kathleen Pliske of La Porte, Indiana and Julaine (Duane) Thomas of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren: Kedron (Lee) Teare, Todd (Kay) Pliske, Dan (Angel) Novreske Jr., Kit (Mark) Akins, Tim (Katie) Novreske, Heather (Jim) Wilderman, Heidi (Pete) Saugstad, Adam (Candice Palen) Dwight, Ryan (Renee) Dwight, and Sarah (Ben) Stark; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; son-in-law, Dan Novreske. Wilma is preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Harry; parents: Edward and Eva; daughter: Carolyn Novreske; great-granddaughter: Danielle Akins; siblings: Edward Torguson Jr. and Doris Hoffman; son-in-law: Ron Pliske.
