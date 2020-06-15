Willie Lee Watson, 61, of Michigan City, Indiana, departed this life on June 7, 2020 at Franciscan Health Center in Michigan City.
Funeral services will be noon on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. James Lane to give the eulogy. Viewing will be 10 a.m.-noon on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The family requests that CDC guidelines be followed and face masks are required.
