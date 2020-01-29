Elder Willie L. Martin, age 75, of Michigan City, Indiana, departed his life Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Franciscan Hospital. All services Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 wake 9 – 11 a.m; funeral 11 a.m at Marshall Temple Church, 430 Durbin St., Gary, Indiana. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park-Hobart, Indiana. Arrangements entrusted to Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave., Gary, Indiana.

Elder Willie L. Martin, age 75, of Michigan City, Indiana, departed his life Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Franciscan Hospital.