William Perz Sr. Jan. 22, 1939 - Sept. 25, 2019

William Perz Sr., 80, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at his home.
William was born Jan. 22, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, to Aloysius “Alex” and Claire Sherri (Rembialkowski) Perz.
William served his country in the United State Marine Corps. He retired from Bethlehem Steel.
William is survived by a daughter, Sherri Haverstock of La Porte, Indiana; a son, William E. Perz Jr. of La Porte, Indiana; four grandchildren, Brianna Perz, Kamryn Perz, Brittney Chodzinski, and Jack Ritter; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Cora and Olivia Chodzinski; a sister, Janet Matafin of Florida; and a brother, Jim (Shirley) Perz of La Porte, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has taken place. Burial will take place in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
