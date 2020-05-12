William Hews Borst, 78, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Miller’s Merry Manor, New Carlisle.
Bill was born in La Porte, Indiana, on Dec. 7, 1941 (Pearl Harbor Day), to the late Mary (Hews) and Charles Borst. He attended Greene High School and graduated from South Bend Washington High School. Bill spent most of his working career with vending machine companies, the majority of the time with ARA & Automatic Canteen. Bill was known for his work ethic, loyalty, punctuality and attendance. Many of these attributes were modeled after his step-father, Woodrow Slater. Bill was the proud owner of a six generation family farm in La Porte County. At age 74 Bill purchased his dream car, a Corvette. Luckily for Bill on that voyage from La Porte to his home in South Bend the police were not patrolling that stretch of highway. Bill enjoyed his hobbies of fishing, gardening and following his sports teams, the Colts and the Yankees. However his real love was attending festivals in South Bend and St. Joseph County. In his mind there was nothing better than a beer, a burger and his best buddies.
