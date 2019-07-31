William E. Dunning June 2, 1934 - July 28, 2019

William "Bill" E. Dunning, 85, of Knox, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 7:15 a.m.
Bill was born in Hornersville, Missouri, on June 2, 1934, to Earnest and Margaret Dunning.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister, one grandson, and one great-grandson.
On Sept. 2, 1950, in Roseland, Indiana, he married the love of his life Mae "Jane" (Hudson) Dunning. They were married over 66 years, where they cherished each other until her death in 2017. Bill would never get over the loss of his wife.
He leaves behind five children: Doug, Danny, Debbie, Dean and David, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In the 70s while in a bowling league, he was recognized in The La Porte Herald-Argus, due to having 17 strikes in a row, over the course of two games. Bill loved to travel with his wife and spent all their winters out west. After passing, he fulfilled the last item on his bucket list by traveling to Alaska. Where it just wasn't the same without his dear wife. Since her passing in 2017, his heart was never far from "mom". He more than loved her, he adored her.
When talking will Bill, recounting stories, he frequently acknowledged that he was of an era where they were not taught to be outwardly loving. He sincerely regrets that his children were not shown outward love but recently told a family member that he regrets not knowing how to express love, as he loved all of his kids immensely.
