William C. "Bill" Manning Sr. Aug. 9, 1939 - Dec. 25, 2019

William C. “Bill” Manning Sr., age 80 of La Porte, Indiana passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at his home in La Porte, Indiana with his family by his side.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1939, in Michigan City, Indiana, to William and Emily (Britzki) Manning who preceded him in death. Bill was married on Aug. 19, 1961, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Joyce Peters who survives.
Bill is also survived by his children: Dr. William C. Manning (Michael Kittrell) Jr., Beth Manning and Kirk Manning; grandchildren: Anthony, Aidan and Alaric Manning; and great-grandchild: Jackson. He is also preceded in death by brother: Joseph Manning; sister: Anita Drehmel and son-in-law: Christopher Knoppel.
Bill was a 1962 Purdue graduate and a loyal Purdue sports fan. He was retired from Dana Corp. with 37 years of service. Bill enjoyed, fishing, boating and golf. He always remembered lovingly all the dogs he had throughout his life. Bill was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
The family would like to thank Dunes Hospice.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy in Bill’s name may be given to the Michiana Humane Society.
Arrangements have been handled by Geisen-Carlisle Funeral & Cremation Services, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
