William "Bill" J. Ward Nov. 20, 1954 - Sept. 25, 2019

William "Bill" J. Ward, 64, of La Porte, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at La Porte Hospital with his children nearby.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois.
Bill is survived by his children, Jessica Ward, Jena (George) Coulter and Daniel Ward; grandchildren, Delilah Grossheider, Talon Blaser and Adaline, George, Amelia and Judah Coulter; his longtime companion, Theresa Davidson; brother and sisters, Peggy (Mike) Gorman, Patti (Don) Dotson, Sandi Keller (Ron Ebeling), and Tim (Michele) Ward; and Ace, the stray cat he rescued. He also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Edward J. Glab; his Mom and Dad, Virginia and Roger Ward; and his beloved son, Matthew Jacob Ward.
Bill served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed stock car races, old westerns, camping and fishing. He worked as a collision repair specialist for most of his life. During the height of his career he was sought after for his attention to detail for custom auto repair on specialty vehicles.
He had his own unique way of seeing the world and a sarcastic sense of humor that could always make you laugh. He earned the nickname of "Wild Bill" in his turbulent years. Bill believed in a God of grace and forgiveness and understood it included him. He lived a simple, no frills life and had a kind heart. Bill will be dearly missed by us all.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte, 307 Kingsbury Ave. with Pastor Peggy Casteel-Huston officiating. Full military honors will follow the service.
A time of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Private family internment will occur before services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the La Porte County Small Animal Shelter, 2855 W. Ind. 2, La Porte, IN 46350 or donor's choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.
