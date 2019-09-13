William "Bill" Desmond Jr. April 21, 1944 - Sept. 11, 2019

Mr. William "Bill" Desmond Jr., 75, of La Porte, passed away Sept. 11, 2019 at his home.
He was born April 21, 1944, in Chicago, to the late William Patrick Desmond Sr. and Marie (O'Mally) Desmond.
Bill served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He loved archery sports and fishing.
On Nov. 23, 2002, in La Porte, Indiana, he married Estella Desmond who preceded him in death on March 7, 2013.
He is survived by his two sons - William "Billy" Desmond and Patrick Desmond.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 beginning at 5-8 p.m. at the Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where a celebration of life will follow on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Roger Ash officiating. Interment will follow at the Salem Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana.
