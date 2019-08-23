William "Ben" Otwinowski Oct. 7, 1932 - Aug. 21, 2019

William “Ben” Otwinowski, 86, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
Ben was born Oct. 7, 1932, in Poland, to the late John and Helen Otwinowski.
Ben worked at New York Blower and was a self-employed Tailor. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church having deep faith and loved to attend church. He devoted his whole life to his family. Ben served in the Army in Poland before coming to America 1963.
On Sept. 26, 1955 Ben married Helena Wilczewska who preceded him in death on April 12, 2016. He was also preceded by sons, George Otwinowski on Oct. 30, 2007 and Richard Otwinowski on Jan. 29, 2012.
He is survived by a son, Mark (Michaelanne) Otwinowski of La Porte, Indiana; two daughters-in-law, Shelly Otwinowski of La Porte, Indiana and Melinda Otwinowski of Hartford City, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Michael (Rachel), Steven, Benjamin, Lindsay, Andrew, Matt and Nicholas Otwinowski; and four great-grandchildren, Luke, Owen, Addison and William Otwinowski.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, La Porte. Family and friends may gather at 9 a.m. Saturday prior to the Mass in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 Bach St., La Porte, Indiana 46350.
