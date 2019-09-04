William Baugher June 3, 1930 - Sept. 2, 2019

William "Bill" Baugher, 89, of Michigan City, passed into eternal life with his loving daughters by his side to join his loving wife on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at his daughter's home in Otis, Indiana. Bill moved to Otis to be with his daughter Allyson and her husband Skip who became his special and dedicated caregivers for the passed three years.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Root Funeral Home with Henry Lazarek officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Full military rites will be observed at the cemetery in honor of his service to our country.
Bill was born June 3, 1930, in Michigan City, to the late Philip M. and Alice C. (Severin) Baugher.
On Nov. 23, 1955, in Michigan City, he married Mary L. (Hahn) Baugher who passed away on Nov. 8, 1997.
Surviving are two daughters; Allyson (Skip) Smith ofr Otis and Amy Rogers of Michigan City; five grandchildren; Carly (Lt. Col. Michael) Silverman, Robert (Dr. Amber) Reid, Jessica (Mike) Hess, Tyler (Carra Baxter) Czizek and Sean Smith; 10 grandchildren; Jake and Molly Silverman, Katie and Luke Reid, Cayden Campbell, Baize Mendoza, Declan Hess, John Czizek, Jordan Hess and Cameron Hess; his special pals Jasper and Boomer; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Bill is preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Baugher; and four brothers, Morton, Leo, Philip and David.
He was a retired car man from the South Shore.
He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the John Franklin Miller American Legion Post #37. He was also a life time member of the Eagles Aerie, Ducks Unlimited and a former member of the Moose Family Center #980. He dearly loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his "girls" the deer that came to see him. He was an avid bird watcher and squirrel watcher. The family wishes to thank his special care giver Bailey Lemons. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorials may be made to the Michiana Humane Society or St. Jude's Research Children's Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.