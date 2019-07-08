William Albert Milner July 13, 1929 - July 6, 2019

William Albert Milner, 89, of Westville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at home.
He was born July 13, 1929, in Knox, Indiana, to Albert “Dutch” and Dorothy (Jensen) Milner.
On March 21, 1953 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westville, he married Rose Marie Lewis who survives.
Bill is also survived by his children L A Anderson, Jan (Jerry) Hope, Kathryn Renee (Mike Alander) Knowlton, his grandchildren Bryce William Austin Banic, Ty Derek Fulford, Addison Clara Rose Knowlton and Nya Rae Knowlton, his brother Chuck Milner, and Mary Ann Niblick, special cousins Vivian Lundstrom and Ben Warren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Jack and James Milner.
Bill was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Wanatah where he once served on the cemetery board. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, Past Commander of the Westville American Legion Post #21 and a member of the V.F.W. in Knox. Bill owned and operated Bill’s Barber Shop in Westville for 40 plus years and was a bus driver for the Westville School District for 35 years.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11 at St. John Lutheran Church, 15496S CR-900W in Wanatah, Rev. Joel Zipay will officiate. Place of rest will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Newhard Funeral Home, 58 W. Walnut St. in Westville. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John Lutheran Church or St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
