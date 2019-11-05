Wayne C. Ellinger June 21, 1933 - Nov. 2, 2019

Wayne C. Ellinger, 86, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. He was born June 21, 1933, in La Porte, Indiana, to Clarence and Kathryn (Garwood) Ellinger.
Wayne was the owner of the Accurate Foam Company in La Porte. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in La Porte and served his country in the United States Army in Europe. He graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana and was an avid hunter, fisherman and traveler.
On July 25, 1953 in La Porte, Indiana Wayne C. married Joanne M. Bigham who preceded him in death on Nov. 9, 2015. Surviving are his children, Bradley (Stammy) Ellinger, of La Porte, Cindy (Dennis) Kaplan of Granger, Indiana, Gary (Lori) Ellinger of Bath, Indiana, Indiana; four grandchildren, Erin Schwermer, Meagan, Emily and Addie Ellinger. He was preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd Ellinger.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. (C.S.T.) Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. (C.S.T.) Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 in the funeral home where family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service. Pastor Ronald A. Brauer will officiate. Burial will follow in Door Village Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the La Porte County Animal Shelter, 2855 Ind. 2, La Porte, Indiana 46350.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
