Wanda Jean Wakeman Aug. 31, 1954 - Sept. 6, 2019

Wanda Wakeman, 65, of Kingsbury, Indiana, passed away Friday Sept. 6, 2019 at La Porte Hospital in La Porte, Indiana.
She was born Aug. 31, 1954, in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of Willis John Ross and Emily May (Rifenbark) Ross.
Wanda was a pediatric nurse known as "Whacky Wanda". She held a passion for children and taking care of them. She truly enjoyed her "Sister Weekend" retreat every year. She also enjoyed arts, crafts, scrap booking and collected a little bit of everything. She had a BIG heart and was loved dearly by her family. She will be truly missed.
She is survived by her husband Dale Wakeman Jr.
She is also survived by her daughter, Danielle Wilson; two grandchildren, Lilly Wilson, Oliver Wilson; brother, Ernest Ross (Mary); two sisters, Helen Shepherd and Roseann (Dennis) Johnson.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Carl and James Ross; and sister, Barbara Sluder.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana where the family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 5-8 p.m. A life celebration will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home Inc., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at the Kingsbury Cemetery, Kingsbury, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity organization of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.