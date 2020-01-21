Walter Herman Beilfuss Feb. 14, 1933 - Jan. 16, 2020

Walter “Gramps” Beilfuss passed away with family by his side in Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
He was born Feb. 14, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Lucille and Lawrence Beilfuss.
Growing up in Chicago, he enjoyed camping and fishing at their family cottages in Indiana and Michigan.
He attended Eisenhower High School in Blue Island, Illinois and went into the Army after graduation.
He had fond memories and many stories while stationed in Germany.
Upon his return and honorable discharge, he attended the Illinois Institute of Technology and University of Illinois where he gained his business and entrepreneurial skills.
He moved his family to Michigan City in 1966 and began his career at Berkel in La Porte, Indiana working his way up to Vice President. He also worked a number of years for Milton Roy in Michigan City.
In 1979, he married Margaret (Peggie) Smith who survives.
Having enough of corporate life, he and Peggie moved to Jacksonville, Florida and started an AAMCO Transmission franchise. After a few years, they sold the franchise and purchased Diversified Products which he continued to run until his retirement.
Walt was a very loving and generous person who enjoyed boating, traveling, food and especially golfing, and was a life long member of the Shriner's.
Once he began his struggle with Alzheimer's disease 12 years ago, he and Peggie moved to Charleston, South Carolina to be close to family.
Walt was preceded in death by his brother Lawrence, sister Elinor Burns, son Dale and stepdaughter Leslie Smith Moryl. He is survived by his sons, Daniel of Jacksonville, Florida, David of Austin, Texas, and Doug of Indianapolis, Indiana. Stepsons, Glenn Smith (Carol) of Charleston, South Carolina and Brad Smith of Michigan City, Indiana. He is also survived by three grandchildren, seven step grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren.
Service and burial will be at a future date in Jacksonville, Florida. Arrangements are being handled by Arlington Park Cemetery and Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Shriner's Morroco Temple in Jacksonville, Florida or Alzheimer Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.