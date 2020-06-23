Virginia Owsley, a long-time resident of Michigan City, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her family in Las Vegas.
Virginia was an educator within the Michigan City Area Schools. She loved teaching but especially loved her high school students, where she taught Special Education classes. After retirement from MCAS, she took up partial residency in Las Vegas, Nevada to be closer to her family, and where she worked part-time as a tax preparer and volunteered at Central Christian Church.
