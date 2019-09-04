Virginia Jenner Oct. 3, 1947 - Aug. 31, 2019

Virginia Jenner, age 71, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Michigan City.
She was born on Oct. 3, 1947, in Black Oak, Arkansas, to Curtis and Hazel Lindsey, who preceded her in death.
Virginia is survived by her husband: Wally Reuer: sons: William (late Tanya) Jenner, Scot Jenner; daughters: Anna Jenner, Debbie “Boo Boo” Oleary, special niece: Samantha (Eric) Evans; grandchildren: Matthew (Kristine) Oleary, Patrick (Jasmine) Oleary, Kathryn (Ryan) Oleary, Lindsey (Timmy) Jenner, and Samantha Jenner; sisters: Barbara (Lloyd) Forney and Carol Jenner; many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Euel (Reb) Jenner; brother: Gene Lindsey; sisters: Marilyn Langrien, Shirley Ent; great-grandson: Zach Jankowski and niece: Tammy Layman.
Virginia owned the Ninth Street Diner in Michigan City for over 40 years. She was a lifetime member of DAV and Fish & Game Club. Virginia loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her great-grandchild was her pride and joy. Virginia was the glue that held her family together.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360 on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 from 3-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Michigan City, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
