Virginia D. LaFollette Feb. 11, 1927 - Nov. 5, 2019

Virginia D. LaFollette, 92, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. in her home in Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Joseph Shelton officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel. Private burial will be in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City, Indiana at a later date.
She was born Feb. 11, 1927, in Van Wert, Iowa, to the late George and Nellie (Moren) Kirkpatrick. On April 2, 1949, in Leon, Iowa, she married Donald LaFollette who preceded her on Jan. 8, 1999.
Surviving are daughter, Mary (Jon) Reed of Michigan City, Indiana; three grandchildren, Taylor David Reed of Michigan City, Indiana, Ryan LaFollette of Michigan City, Indiana, Erin LaFollette of Michigan City, Indiana; six great-grandchildren, Jessica, Zoe, Anthony, Ryan, Maddison, Josh and one great-great-grandchild, Mellissa.
She was preceded in death by father, George Kirkpatrick; mother, Nellie Kirkpatrick; husband, Donald LaFollette; two sons, Jeffry P. LaFollette, David LaFollette; sister, Eunice Parkhurst; four brothers, Kenneth Kirkpatrick, William Kirkpatrick, James Kirkpatrick, Mendal Kirkpatrick and great-grandchild, Sadie Geigler.
Virginia enjoyed going to church and attended church at Harvest Time Church of God for 41 years. She also enjoyed gardening and feeding and watching the birds outside.
Contributions may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.
