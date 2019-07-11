Vincent James Parkhouse June 22, 1955 - June 27, 2019

Vincent James Parkhouse, age 64 of Marietta passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
He was born June 22, 1955 to Richard and Martina Parkhouse in La Porte, Indiana.
He was a proud 1974 graduate of La Porte High School. He earned a degree in Food Service Management from Vincennes University. He retired from Kraft Food Services Inc. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf at Eagle Watch Golf Club; was long term President of the Marlanta III HOA. Vincent was ordained as an Elder in the Presbyterian church of USA, was an avid Bears, Cubs and Notre Dame fan.
Vince was dearly loved by Jane Gaible Parkhouse, wife of 35 years, his children: son, Corbin Benjamin Parkhouse and wife Maggie McGuire Parkhouse; daughter, Anne Martina Parkhouse; grandson, Vincent Rodger Parkhouse; sisters, Valorie (James) Saunders, Victoria (Shannon) Davis; brother, Victor (Mary) Parkhouse.
He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Parkhouse and a beloved brother, Vance Parkhouse.
