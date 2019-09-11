Valerie Johnston May 10, 1927 - Sept. 6, 2019

Valerie Johnston, 92, of Michigan City, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 surrounded by family.
Valerie was born May 10, 1927, in Kingston Upon Hull, East Yorkshire, England, to the late Robert Bramwell McMillan and Elsie (Middlebrook) McMillan. She was the sixth of eight siblings; Stella, Nora, Norman, Jean, Nancy (Nan), Valerie, Geoffrey and Moira, all preceding her in death.
Val in her younger years worked in a shoe shop in downtown Hull, England. She also lived through the bombing of her hometown during WWII. Val met a royal air force serviceman, John Johnston, whom she married and they had three boys, Ian, Trevor and Alan. In February of 1959 Val and her three sons came to America aboard the ship SS United States, moving to Michigan City with her husband who arrived earlier.
Val worked at Society Lingerie (operating a sewing machine), Bromwell Factory, Howard Johnson's as a waitress and ending up employed at Carson Pirie Scott until retirement. In her life she played volley ball, bowled on a league, danced on a polka dance team, belonged to the red hats and was a member of the senior center.
Val has nine grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She had many good friends, one in particular Ann Zeno, who was always like a sister through thick and thin.
Per Val's request, there should be no services. Please celebrate her life in a way you feel is proper. Thanks go out to the staff at Life Care Center of Michigan City and all who visited her and brought joy into her life. May her smile and great nature live on.
