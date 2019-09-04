Tom Kouttoulas, 60, of La Porte, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in his home.
He was born Dec. 29, 1958, in Gary, Indiana, to the late Greg and Mary (Doumis) Kouttoulas.
Surviving are his two siblings, George (Sandy) Kouttoulas and Gina Barthel both of La Porte; one aunt, Clara Hadjis of Las Vegas, Nevada; and two cousins, Jim and Tom Hadjis both of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Cremation will take place. A private family service will be held. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Fried’s Cat Shelter, 509 Ind. 212, Michigan City, Indiana 46350 and/or Independent Cat Society, P.O. Box 735, Westville, IN 46391 in memory of Tom Kouttoulas.
