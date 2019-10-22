Timothy Jon Wilson April 20, 1964 - Oct. 17, 2019

Timothy Jon Wilson, 55, Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in Bryan East Hospital, Lincoln, Nebraska.
Private family services and burial will take place in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.
He was born April 20, 1964 in Jackson, Michigan.
Surviving are his mother and step-father, Durbin and Michael Shikany of Michigan City, Indiana; three brothers, Edward Wilson of Westville, Indiana, Benjamin Wilson of La Porte, Indiana and Andrew Lyons of La Porte, Indiana; and his sister, Nicole Lyons of Chicago, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by father, Edward Wilson Jr.
Timothy was an accomplished artist who enjoyed drawing and painting.
Contributions may be made to Michiana Humane Society, 722 Ind. 212, Michigan City, IN 46360.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
