Timothy John Fritz passed into glory on Aug. 15, 2019, in Culpepper, Virginia. He was born in Michigan City, Indiana, on Oct. 14, 1944, to his parents Kenneth and Lenora Fritz, both deceased.
He attended Mrs. Maxey’s class for handicapped children at Joy School in Michigan City. Timothy assisted his mother teaching Sunday School. In 2011, he moved to Culpepper to be near his older brother.
He is survived by his brother Stephen Fritz (Esther) of Mineral, Virginia, and Stephen's son, John Fritz of Las Vegas, Nevada, and his daughter Heidi Flynn (Terry) of Bristow, Virginia, and their children Kaitlyn, Sarah Jane, Emily, Clare and Michael. He is also survived by his sister Rebecca Fritz Chapel (William) of Brevard, North Carolina, and their children Dr. Kevin Chapel (Bethany) of Godfrey, Illinois, and Kelli Chapel Linkis (Brian) of Woodburn, Kentucky, and their daughters Devin and Danica.
Timothy will be buried next to his parents in Greenwood Cemetery in Michigan City on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St., Michiagn City, Indiana, with services following at 10:30 a.m.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
