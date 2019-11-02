Timothy D. Stallings July 4, 1970 - Oct. 30, 2019

Timothy D. Stallings, 49 of Westville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
He was born July 4, 1970, in Gary, Indiana, to Ronald and Blanche (Page) Stallings.
Tim is survived by his parents Ron and Renni (Hale) Stallings of Westville, his brothers Michael (Karen) Stallings of Shelbyville, Kentucky and Wesley Bane of Westville; his paternal grandmother Ruth Krowder of Louisville, Kentucky; many nieces and nephews and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his birth mother Blanche and grandparents Johnny and Jenny Page, Bobby and Ida Hale and Paul and Judy Stallings.
Tim was involved with Special Olympics for many years and was an avid sports fan especially wrestling. He was a La Porte High School graduate and worked for several years at Michiana Resources (Paladin) in Michigan City.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at Newhard Funeral Home, 58 W. Walnut St. in Westville. Pastor Toby Guill will officiate. Burial will be in Pinhook Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
