Thomas "Tom" Byron Hines Sr. June 20, 1948 - Nov. 9, 2019

Thomas “Tom” Byron Hines Sr., 71, of Michigan City, formerly of Granger, passed away peacefully at 11:45 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at La Porte Hospital.
He was born June 20, 1948, in Logansport, Indiana, to Virgil and Lois (Berkshire) Hines.
Tom graduated in 1967 from Penn High School, Mishawaka. He honorably served his country in the United States Army. Grampy was an avid movie watcher but enjoyed being with his family the most. His biggest mark he will leave on this earth is his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his two children, Elizabeth (Scott) Conklin and Thomas (Kelly) Byron Hines Jr. both of Michigan City; one sister, Beverly (Jack) Buffington of Springsure, Australia; one brother, Richard Hines of Michigan City; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Tim Chambers) Woods, Casey and Conner Conklin and Matthew Bowden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and sister-in-law, Jane Hines.
Cremation will take place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516 in memory of Tom Hines Sr.
