Thomas "Tim" Armstrong March 9, 1940 - Oct. 14, 2019

Thomas “Tim” Armstrong, of Clermont, Florida, formerly of Michigan City, Indiana, died peacefully at South Lake Hospital on Oct. 14, 2019 in Clermont, Florida at the age of 79.
Tim is survived by his wife: Cynthia of Clermont, Florida; children: Tony Rose of Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia, Julie Daugehty of Monroe, North Carolina, Shane Rose of Clermont, Florida, and Scott Armstrong of Charlotte, North Carolina; brother: Richard Armstrong of Bristol, Indiana; seven grandchildren: Joshua and Alyssa Daugehty, Benen and Gavin Rose, and Lange, Gracie and Sam Armstrong; along with eight nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother: Jack Armstrong of Michigan City, Indiana.
Tim was born on March 9, 1940, in Michigan City, Indiana to Dr. Thomas and Isabel Armstrong, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Indiana University in 1962 with a degree in Marketing. He joined the United States Air Force directly after graduation, was released from active duty in 1966, and was honorably discharged in 1972 as First Lieutenant.
Tim, the consummate salesman, excelled as a sales representative in the picture frame industry traveling throughout the southeast United States where he made many lasting friendships with customers and colleagues wherever he went. He was proud to be a Hoosier, and IU graduate, and a serviceman, but he was especially proud to be a husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. Fun-loving and always a positive outlook. Tim relished taking time to enjoy the beauty of flowers, clouds and rain. He will be deeply missed by those whose lives he touched.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Woodlands Lutheran Church in Montverde, Florida. A ceremony with full military honors will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation in Thomas Armstrong’s name at https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/.
Information provided by Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
