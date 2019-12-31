Thomas R. "Rick" Quarles Dec. 24, 1958 - Dec. 26, 2019

Thomas R. “Rick” Quarles, age 61 of Gary and formerly Frankton, died Dec. 26, 2019 in Carmel after Christmas with family.
Born Dec. 24, 1958 to Merrill and Mara-Le (Wilson) Quarles, he was a 1977 grad of Frankton High School and earned a B.S. degree in Music Education in 1981 from Ball State University. He was a music teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in East Chicago and formerly worked at Shenandoah, West Central, Twin Lakes, and La Porte schools. Rick was a member and pianist at First United Methodist Church in Michigan City. He wrote music, taught music lessons, designed choral and marching band programs, was a color guard judge and performed at numerous venues. He impacted many lives.
Family includes parents of Carmel; two daughters, Kady (Travis) Falls of Brownsburg and Karson Quarles (fiancé Ridge Gritten) of Monticello; sister, Beth Quarles of Carmel; two grandchildren, Haddie and Sawyer Falls; former spouse, Sheri Quarles; and friend, John Soplanda.
Rick’s funeral will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 100 W. 86th St., Indianapolis with Rev. Nancy Nichols officiating. After cremation, his ashes entombed at St. Luke’s Church Columbarium. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral at St. Luke’s Church in Indianapolis. A Life Celebration Memorial service will be held in Michigan City at a later date. Memorials: First United Methodist Church in Michigan City or Lincoln Elementary School Music Department. Arrangements by Copher-Fesler-May in Elwood - copherfeslermay.com.
