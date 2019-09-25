Thomas R. Petoskey Dec. 11, 1947 - Sept. 22, 2019

Thomas R. Petoskey, 71, La Porte, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at 1:21 p.m. in Franciscan Health - Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Buffalo and 10th streets, Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday in St. Mary's Catholic Church. Full military services will take place after funeral mass at the church. Arrangements are being handled by the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born Dec. 11, 1947 in Michigan City, Indiana to the late Ralph "Red" and Sylvia (Thomas) Petoskey. On May 11, 1968 in Michigan City, Indiana he married Joan Hayman, who survives La Porte, Indiana. Also surviving are two daughters, Jennifer (Terry) Jones of Michigan City, Indiana and Jaime (Jerry) Burns of La Porte, Indiana; four grandchildren, Jake Burns, Jonathan Burns, Hannah Jones and Rachel Jones along with his family pet dog, Baco; He was preceded in death by brother, David Petoskey.
Tom attended and was married in St. Mary's Catholic Church along with being a member of Queen of all Saints Catholic Church, Michigan City, Indiana. He was a supporter of all activities for his daughters and grandchildren and an avid sports fan especially the Chicago Bears. Joan and Tom enjoyed traveling with his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Paul Trost. Tom had previously worked for United Store Fixtures, Niles, Michigan as an engineer along with serving in the United State Air Force.
Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.