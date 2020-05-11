Mr. Thomas Lee Renfro, 66, of Trafalgar, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Schneck Medical Center. He was born in La Porte, Indiana to the late Donald Sr. and Dimple V. (Hocutt) Renfro.
On Feb. 13, 1999, in La Porte, Indiana, Thomas married Debbie Church; she survives. He was the owner of the Seymour, Columbus and Bloomington Buffalo Wild Wings locations. He loved boating. He was known for being a jokester who was always laughing and smiling. He was also known as a hard working man, who truly cared about people. He will be deeply missed.
