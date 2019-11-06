Thomas J. Henry Jan. 29, 1928 - Nov. 4, 2019

Thomas J. Henry, 91, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at 8:20 a.m. in his home. His loving family was with him the day before in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 1010 Moore Road, Long Beach, Indiana, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., with Rev. Keith McClellan officiating. After the mass, a private burial will take place in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.
He was born Jan. 29, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Robert and Lillian (Kennedy) Henry. On Nov. 7, 1969 in Chicago, Illinois he married Nancy A. Burke who survives in Michigan City, Indiana.
Also surviving are three sons, Michael (Barbara) Henry of Joliet, Illinois, Thomas (Francesca) Henry of Barcelona, Spain and Kevin (Doro Boehme) Henry of Evanston, Illinois; daughter, Eileen Henry of Michigan City, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Jenny, Michael, Matthew, Caitlin, Dylan, Klara and Hank; and four great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Joseph, Lilyann and Annabelle.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Colleen Henry; and brother, Robert Henry.
Thomas was an Attorney who enjoyed traveling, golfing, walking, playing bridge and doting on his loving wife of 50 years.
Contributions may be made to Dunes Hospice, 3711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383.
