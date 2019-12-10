Thomas G. Lesley Sept. 23, 1933 - Dec. 6, 2019

Thomas G. Lesley, age 86, long-time resident of Michigan City, Indiana, died at Franciscan Hospital on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Tom was born Sept. 23, 1933, in Sandtown, Arkansas, to the late Clyde and Hester Lesley. On Dec. 30, 1969, he married Jerilynn (Cromley) Lesley of La Porte, who preceded him in death in 2017. Also preceding him in death were four siblings and his infant son, Scott.
He is survived by his son, John T. Lesley and wife Stacy (Best) Brand-Lesley; step-grandson, John Brand of La Porte; sister, Nancy (Lesley) Marshall of Bethesda, Arkansas; and several nieces and nephews.
Tom served in the Navy during the Korean War on the USS Takelma ATF-113 as a metalsmith and received service ribbons for Korean Service, United Nations, National Defense, Navy Occupation, Good Conduct and China Service. Tom was a past master of the Westville Masonic Lodge 192 and has been a member of the American Legion 21 of Westville since 1956.
Tom was the owner of Lesley Welding and Machine Shop since the 1970s. He was also a welder mechanic in the Operating Engineers Local 150 for more than 10 years and worked for the Pipefitter’s Union Local 597 for 17 years.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360 on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, for Memorial Visitation from 9 to 11:45 a.m. There will be a Masonic Service at 11:45 a.m. by Westville Masonic Lodge 192.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 12 Noon with Pastor Bill Barnes of Faith City Assembly of God officiating. (Military Honors will be presented).
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion 21 of Westville or the Westville Masonic Lodge 192.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. 219-874-4214.
