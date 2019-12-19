Thomas F. Gruse March 1, 1945 - Dec. 17, 2019

Thomas F. Gruse, age 74, of Osceola, Indiana, passed away on Dec. 17, 2019.
He was born on March 1, 1945, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Alexander and Delores Gruse. On June 10, 1989 Thomas married the love of his life Tracy Taylor.
He was a long time machinist and after retirement he worked part time for Enterprise as a driver. In April of 2018 Thomas and Tracy was able to go on their dream vacation to Hawaii with his brother and sister-in-law. He enjoyed golfing, reading, movies, and most importantly spending time with his family.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 30 years, Tracy Gruse of Osceola, Indiana; sons, Richard (Carla) Gruse of Granger, Indiana, Robert (Mary Lee) Gruse of Appleton, Wisconsin, Joseph (Amy) Gruse of Neenah, Wisconsin, Andrew (Heidi) Gruse of Neenah, Wisconsin, and Jonathan (Laurie) Gruse of Peoria, Illinois; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Jan Marie) Gruse of California; sister, Marie C. Rogers of Michigan City, Indiana; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He is preceded in death by his sons, Daniel and Michael Gruse; and parents.
Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Friends may visit from 1-3 p.m. prior to service.
To share a remembrance of Thomas or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
