Thomas Clark Snyder June 27, 1934 - Aug. 30, 2019

Thomas Clark Snyder, 85, of La Porte passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Brentwood.
Tom was born on June 27, 1934, in La Porte, Indiana, to Theodore and Eva (Clark) Snyder. He attended La Porte High School.
On Nov. 25, 1978, he married Adeline "Arlene" Wood, who preceded him on Dec. 10, 2017. Surviving are his two sons, Scott (Carole) Snyder of Kingsford Heights and Mark (Samantha) Snyder of La Porte; stepdaughter, Lilly (Dennis) Andrysiak of South Bend; stepson, Donald (Michele) Minor of Kingsford Heights; 10 grandchildren, Thomas Snyder, Alexa Snyder, Alex Snyder, Elizabeth (Scott) Slavinskas, Katelyn (Isaku) Andrysiak-Begert, Courtney (Phil) Ciupinski, Richard Minor, Amy Scott, Angie Wolfenbarger and AB (Brittany) Howard; 17 great-grandchildren; and 19 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents; wife; brother, Richard Snyder; son, Chris Snyder; and daughter-in-law, Anne Snyder.
Tom honorably served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He served on the USS Hancock Aircraft Carrier. Tom retired from the La Porte Fire Department after 25 years of service. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Tom enjoyed taking scenic drives.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Tim Schryer officiating. Burial will follow at Patton Cemetery.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to La Porte City Fire Department, 809 W. 18th St., La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
