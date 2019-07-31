Theron D. Griffin Feb. 6, 1934 - June 16, 2019

Theron D. Griffin, 85, of Michigan City, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, Father's Day morning, with his son David by his side at Aperion Care the Arbors.
There will be no services per his wishes and cremation was chosen. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the Michigan City Elks Lodge.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Theron was born Feb. 6, 1934, in Columbus, Mississippi, to the late Lewis and Mattie (Rector) Griffin.
Theron is survived by his sons, David (Deborah) Griffin of Michigan City and Robert (Heather) Griffin of Tennessee; grandchildren, Jessica, Anthony and Rachel Griffin all of Michigan City, Indiana and Autumn Griffin of Kingsford Heights, Indiana; seven sisters; Annette (Geoff) Phillips of Sumiton, Alabama, Martha Sheets of Michigan City, Rebecca Peck of Monticello, Indiana, Betty (Steve) Whatley of Enoree, South Carolina, Jackie (Terry) Thomas of Sipsey, Alabama, Pegi (Rick) Defoor and Evelyn (Paul) Teer of Sumiton, Alabama; two brothers, James (Thelma) Griffin and Terry (Rita) Griffin both of Sumiton, Alabama; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by one brother, Perry Griffin and his ex-wife Mary Griffin.
Theron was an assembler at Sullair where he retired after 26 years of service to them.
He never met a stranger and was well known in Michigan City. He loved to frequent the restaurants in town and was known as "Cowboy." He loved hunting, fishing and gardening. He loved riding his horses and went horseback riding with many friends. He loved spending time with family and friends and will be dearly missed by all. The family would like to thank Aperion The Arbors and VNA Hospice for their care of Theron.
Memorials maybe made to Reins of Life, 9375W CR-300N, Michigan City, Indiana 46360 or the charity of the donor's choice.
