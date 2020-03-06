Theresa Celine Borzych, 87, La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:52 a.m. in Brentwood Assisted Living, La Porte, Indiana.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Mary”s Catholic Church/Otis, 101 N. Church Road, Otis, Indiana. Burial will follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, Illinois. Visitation will be from 8:30-10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church/Otis. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
