Theresa A. Creager, 68, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at 6:23 p.m. in Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor William Fine officiating. Private family burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Visitation hours will be Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
