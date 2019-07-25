Thelma L. Garner March 16, 1935 - July 23, 2019

Thelma L. Garner, 84, of Hanna, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Miller's Health and Rehab in La Porte, Indiana.
She was born March 16, 1935, in Delphi, Indiana, the daughter of Barrnet Ragan and Mary (Clark) Ragan.
Thelma retired in 1997 from Countryside Nursing Home after working 35 years in the nursing field. She was a member of the Hanna United Methodist Church, Gideon's, Hanna Circle of Hanna U.M. Church, South Country Arbor of Gleaner Life Insurance Society, CCC Club in Ohio, and belonged to a bowling League in Ohio.
On July 2, 1954, in Angola, Indiana, she married Allen Garner who survives in Hanna, Indiana.
She is also survived by her son, Kevin (Shawna) Garner of Hanna, Indiana; daughter, Brenda (Richard) Bolakowski, of Hanna, Indiana; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Sally Ragan, Thelma was preceded in death by both her parents; three brothers, Harold Ragan, Donald Ragan, Allen Ragan; sister, Virginia Johnson; brother-in-law, Elwood Johnson; sister-in-law Harriet Ragan.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Haverstock Funeral Home and Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hanna United Methodist Church, 101 W. Hopper St., Hanna, Indiana 46340. A life celebration will be held at Hanna United Methodist Church, Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Denton officiating. Interment will follow at the Hanna Cemetery, Hanna, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hanna United Methodist Church, 101 W. Hopper St., Hanna, IN, 46340 or to the Gideon's International, 5318 Larkspur Drive, South Bend, Indiana 46614.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.
