Thelma J. Hubertz July 21, 1927 - Oct. 8, 2019

Thelma J. Hubertz, 92, Trail Creek, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at 1:40 a.m. in her home.
There will be no visitation. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.
She was born July 21, 1927, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Walter and Norma (Ditto) Alsleben. On Feb. 14, 1948, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Loren Dale Hubertz who preceded her after 61 years of life together on May 16, 2009.
Surviving are two sons, Mark J. (Teresa) Hubertz and Jack D. Hubertz of Michigan City, Indiana; two grandsons, Eric (Lisa) Hubertz and Justin Hubertz, both of Michigan City, Indiana; granddaughter, Krystal (Grayling) Murdock of Michigan City, Indiana; niece, Gail Satterfield of High Point, North Carolina; and her nephew, Glen (Ligia) Christensen of Elk Rapids, Michigan.
She was also preceded in death by son, Alan D. Hubertz; sister, Jean Christensen; daughter-in-law, Brenda Hubertz; and special-friend, Arthur Menke Jr.
Thelma worked for NIPSCO as a bookkeeper and for Tri-State Electric until her retirement. She was life time member of St. John's United Church of Christ where she had many friends and was a Red Cross volunteer for many years. Thelma loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with everyone while watching her birds. The family would like to thank the Franciscan Health Palliative Care staff, Dunes Hospice of Valparaiso and the wonderful caregivers from First Light Home Care for their dignity and compassion during Thelma's final days.
Contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Road, Michigan City, IN 46360.
