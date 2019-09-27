Terrance L. Lord, age 73, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at his home in Michigan City.
He was born on Aug. 5, 1946, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Earl and Katherine (Evert) Lord who preceded him in death.
Terrance is survived by his wife: Karan Sue (Eldridge) Lord; son: Michael (Karen) Lord and daughter: Kelli (Jimmy) Evans; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and sister: Beverly (Frank) Arkell. His brother: William Lord also preceded him in death.
Terrance proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Bethlehem Steel/Arcelor Mittal in 2008. Terrance was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, yard work and attending car shows.
Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360. Cremation will take place.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family.
