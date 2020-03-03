Teresa A. Bulakowski, 89, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at 4:51 p.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Buffalo and 10th St., Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., Sunday and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
