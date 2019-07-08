Terence Lee Pagels passed away in his home on Friday, July 5, 2019 surrounded by his entire family after battling lung cancer for several months.
Terence is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce Pagels; children: Cindy Kochvar (Jerry Kochvar deceased), David (Terri) Pagels, and Debbie (Darrin) Paholski. He was also an amazing grandfather to Michael (Leah) Kochvar, Michelle Kochvar, Hunter Paholski, Tyler Paholski and Sandra Paholski. Great-grandfather to Bentley, Paisley and Peyton Kochvar.
Terry’s favorite thing in life was to be with his family. He loved watching sports with his son on Sunday afternoons and “touring.” He also loved having “board meetings” with his son-in-law and grandsons. He was a huge Notre Dame fan and loved taking his grandkids to the Notre Dame basketball games with his wife years ago.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 37, where one of his proudest memories was being on the team that won the first baseball state championship. He was also a former member of the Elks Lodge. He loved playing golf with his son-in-law and grandchildren and won several tournaments over the years. Terry was a very talented athlete in his earlier years and also when he attended St. Mary’s High School (now known as Marquette High School) where all his grandchildren attended. He played baseball and basketball and won several trophies. Terry then married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Gasaway, and together raised their three children. Terry, along with his brother, Lloyd Pagels (deceased) and Ken Kelley owned McKay Printing Services for 30 years.
Terry and Joyce loved to travel. He enjoyed taking his kids and grandkids to their Florida home for many, many years where they created great memories. He was such an amazing, kind and generous man that would do anything for his family. He was even his granddaughter, Sandra Paholski’s personal “chauffer” back and forth to Marquette High School and the golf course up until a couple of months ago since she doesn’t have her license yet. We will all miss him so very much and he will remain in our hearts forever.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana and on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church with Father Blaney officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Michigan City, Indiana.
Memorials in Terence’s name may be given to Sharing Meadows or Dunes Hospice.
