Ted E. Keller Feb. 26, 1930 -Sept. 4, 2019

Ted E. Keller, 89, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
Ted was born Feb. 26, 1930, in La Porte, Indiana, to the late George and Mary (Lizak) Keller.
On Sept. 15, 1956 in La Porte, Indiana Ted married Dolores F. (Schmidt) who survives.
Ted attended La Porte High School and Union #1485 Building Trades School and was a carpenter. He was employed by Oscar C. Knoll and Sons for 18 years. Then he and his wife owned and operated the Bottle Shop and Ted’s Package Liquor (Bottle Shop Two), and Keller’s Hand Car Wash and Detail Shop with his son. Ted was a charter member of Maple City Lions where he served as treasurer, a member of St. Peter Catholic Church where he was an usher, money counter, and on the funeral dinner committee. He served his country in the United States Army in the Engineering Corps during the Korean War. He never said no to helping friends or neighbors with projects and he enjoyed traveling to Arizona and California. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Ted is also survived by three daughters, Karen (Scott) Prosser of La Porte, Indiana, Gail (Bruce) Tilling of La Porte, Indiana, and Nancy Felix of Mesa, Arizona; two sons, David (Debra) Keller of La Porte, Indiana and Todd Keller of La Porte, Indiana; three grandchildren, Jessica Lofberg, Joshua (Emily) Tilling and Nicholas (Sarah) Tilling; four great-granddaughters, Autym, Joyce, Alice and Evelyn; and a sister Irene Maury of Simpsonville, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward and Stanley Keller; and a son-in-law, Martin Felix.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church in La Porte. Reverend Ian Williams will officiate. Family and friends may gather at 9 a.m. Monday morning in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Lake Cemetery with Military Honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Scipio Township Volunteer Fire Department, 1105 W. 250 S., La Porte, Indiana 46350 or Heart to Heart Hospice, 402 Wall St., Valparaiso, Indiana 46383.
Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
