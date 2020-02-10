Tammy Nannette (Smith) Sobieski, age 56, of Michigan City was called home from Franciscan Health on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at 5:40 p.m. She was born on May 31, 1963, the daughter of James and Thelma (Davis) Smith in Michigan City. On June 26, 2000, she married Steve Sobieski.
Tammy was a loving mother and grandmother, a devoted wife, and a hard worker. She had a contagious laugh and a glowing smile that lit up the room. She enjoyed camping, spending time with her friends at Stadium Inn (where she is now giving back “her two chairs,”) and more than anything, Tammy loved her family. She will always be loved, and never, ever, forgotten.
