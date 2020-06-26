Sylvia was born to Hyman and Fannie Cranberg in New York City where she lived until 1948. She and her husband, Dr. Jack Troy, came to Indiana, living first in Whiting, then Munster, then Beverly Shores. While raising her children in Munster, she became active in the League of Women Voters and then discovered the Indiana Dunes which became her lifelong passion. She served as President of the Save the Dunes Council for 10 years and was instrumental in the creation of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore which just recently received the designation of Indiana Dunes National Park. Sylvia worked tirelessly to protect the Dunes and to save much of its land from being destroyed, and thus added to the Park. She was an avid nature-lover and environmentalist her whole life. She traveled much of the world with her husband Jack, and later after his death, with companion Wally Rindskopf and later on, Frank Anet.
Sylvia had two brothers she loved dearly, Larry Cranberg and Gil Cranberg. She is survived by her children Susan (Patrick) Nichols of Beverly Shores, Judy Troy (Miller Solomon) of Auburn, Alabama and Fred (Charlotte) Troy of New River, Arizona. She was wild about her grandchildren Rachel (Justin) Patten of Zionsville, Indiana and Amber Meyer (Matt Kaplinski) of Flagstaff, Arizona. Sylvia was also a great-grandmother to Lyle Patten, Troy Patten, Anya Kaplinski and Ivan Kaplinski. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews. Also, by friends and neighbors who have known her for decades.
