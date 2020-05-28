Sylvia J. Kniola, 83, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 4:25 p.m. in Aperion Care-Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, June 1, 2020 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-noon, Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.