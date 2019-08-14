Suzanne M. Holdeman June 21, 1936 - Aug. 11, 2019

Suzanne M. Holdeman, 83, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Suzanne was born June 21, 1936, in Ambazac, hotvan France, to Max and Marie Gabrielle (Lafitte) Dusser. She was a Registered Nurse having worked at the La Porte Hospital for 18 years and a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Walkerton, Indiana.
On June 30, 1959 Suzanne married Stephen H. Holdeman Sr. in Bordeaux, France. He preceded her in death on June 1, 2013.
Suzanne is survived by a daughter, Sheila Howe of La Porte, Indiana; two sons, Colonel Stephen H. Holdeman Jr. of Madison, Alabama and Patrick James Holdeman of South Bend, Indiana; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Christine Holdeman; two brothers; and a sister.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. C.S.T. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana. Cremation has taken place.
A Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. C.S.T. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 in the funeral home. Family and friends may visit from 9-10 a.m. C.S.T. Saturday prior to the service. Pastor Bob Vale will officiate. Burial will follow in New Paris Cemetery, New Paris, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 6931 Arlington Road, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
