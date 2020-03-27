Susan Paulette Fries (nee Vlcek), 58, of Michigan City, Indiana, died peacefully at her home on March 22, 2020.
She was born Oct. 29, 1961 in Cicero, Illinois. She served in the National Guard.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$20.00
|for 28 days
|13 Weeks
|$64.75
|for 91 days
|26 Weeks
|$129.50
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$223.65
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Herald-Argus All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$20.00
|for 28 days
|13 Weeks
|$64.75
|for 91 days
|26 Weeks
|$129.50
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$223.65
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Herald-Argus All-Access.
Light rain this morning with thunderstorms by evening. High 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 28, 2020 @ 3:37 am
Susan Paulette Fries (nee Vlcek), 58, of Michigan City, Indiana, died peacefully at her home on March 22, 2020.
She was born Oct. 29, 1961 in Cicero, Illinois. She served in the National Guard.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.